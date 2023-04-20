Polymesh Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $304.42 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $114.69 million and $304.42 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 745,289,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 745,082,386.539615 with 612,582,554.770192 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.1606462 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $13,091,516.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

