Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.42. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

