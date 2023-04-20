Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.62-16.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.20.

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $473.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.42.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

