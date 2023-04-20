PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $317.72 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $529,706.72 and $317.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00313439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,238,340 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.