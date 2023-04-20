Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $64.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $754.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

