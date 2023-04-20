Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 568 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $243.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

