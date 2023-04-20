Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

