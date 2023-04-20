Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 306,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $179.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.