Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 123,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

