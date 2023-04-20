Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.8 %

SWK opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

