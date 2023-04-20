Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $85.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

