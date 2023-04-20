Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 460,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

