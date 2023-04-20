Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,361 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy makes up 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.61% of PBF Energy worth $30,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 1,167,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

