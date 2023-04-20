Private Management Group Inc. Has $10.11 Million Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of VSE worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VSEC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 2,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,224. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $568.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

