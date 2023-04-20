Private Management Group Inc. Has $24.38 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,143 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Crown worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crown by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $124.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.