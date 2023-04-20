Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 175,726 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,453,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,726 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $35,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,103. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

