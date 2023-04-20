Private Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,088. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

