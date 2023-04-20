Private Management Group Inc. Sells 312,612 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,876,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 312,612 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
NML stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,553. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.