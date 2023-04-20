Private Management Group Inc. Sells 90,951 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,233,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,951 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $26,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,936. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

