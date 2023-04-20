Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Scorpio Tankers worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $4,251,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

