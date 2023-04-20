PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 3.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $35.52. 47,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 332,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after buying an additional 124,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 885,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.