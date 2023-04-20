Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

PGR stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. Progressive has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

