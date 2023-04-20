Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 1,095,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

