Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 1,095,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50.
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
