Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.07 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $96.12 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00018295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.25533788 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,330,532.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

