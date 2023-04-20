ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $28.31

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $27.27. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 692,957 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $257,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

