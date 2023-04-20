ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIXM. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 48,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.