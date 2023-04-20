Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $32,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 130,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

