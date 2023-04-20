Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. 420,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,516. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

