PRW Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 1.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $55.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,522.53. 12,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,351. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,745.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,099.08. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

