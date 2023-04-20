PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.11. 932,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,181. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

