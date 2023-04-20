Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.