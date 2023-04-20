Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PIM opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
