Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Harbor Custom Development in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.40. The consensus estimate for Harbor Custom Development’s current full-year earnings is $26.80 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Harbor Custom Development’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 4.8 %

HCDI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

