Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

TSE CET opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$207.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.51.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

