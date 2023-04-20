Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Reduced by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Centene stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

