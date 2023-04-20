Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Decreased by Analyst

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

