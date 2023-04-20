Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Decreased by Analyst

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics
About SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
