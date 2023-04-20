Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.31 million.

Titan International Stock Down 5.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TWI stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $651.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.