Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Cut by SVB Leerink

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 8.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

