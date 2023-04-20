Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised by Analyst

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

TXRH stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.