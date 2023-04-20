Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

LITE opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $96.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

