Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $15.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

NYSE FLT opened at $219.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

