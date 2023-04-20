QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.20

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 3711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $699.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

