Qtum Price Hits $3.08 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00010653 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $322.35 million and approximately $50.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.45 or 0.06757318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,622,870 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

