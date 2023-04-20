QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.27. 1,165,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,782. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

