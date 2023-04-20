Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $9.31 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $93.14 million and approximately $45,658.90 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.31 or 0.00032399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.4597523 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,568.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

