Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Down 8%

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.85). 17,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 17,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.09).

Quartix Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Quartix Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

