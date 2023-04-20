QUASA Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $580.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.02 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018138 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.