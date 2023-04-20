RA International Group (LON:RAI) Shares Up 3.3%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). 1,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

