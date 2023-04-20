Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $64.80 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

