Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.04% from the stock's current price.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

