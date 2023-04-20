Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 43,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Further Reading

